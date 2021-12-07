Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

December 7, 2021   07:34 pm

“Manusath Derana” – the CSR initiative of TV Derana – has won the Media Award at United Nations Volunteers (UNV50) Country Awards in recognition of its remarkable work on volunteerism in Sri Lanka.

The awarding ceremony was held in Colombo today (December 07).

The UNV Sri Lanka presented 50 awards to individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development efforts of the country through volunteerism.

The event is held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the UNV, 20th anniversary of the International Year of Volunteers and the 10th anniversary of V-Awards and V-Force.

