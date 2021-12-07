CBSL governor refutes social media claims on NRFC accounts

CBSL governor refutes social media claims on NRFC accounts

December 7, 2021   10:30 pm

The Central Bank (CBSL) says the social media reports claiming that Non-Resident Foreign Currency (NRFC) accounts would be converted to Sri Lankan Rupees at midnight today (December 07) are completely false.

CBSL Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal stressed this in a tweet published on his official account.

 

