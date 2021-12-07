Daily COVID cases count at 748 today

Daily COVID cases count at 748 today

December 7, 2021   11:03 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 748 today (December 07) as 222 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 569,171.

As many as 543,111 recoveries and 14,505 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 11,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

