Litro asked to recall unused gas cylinders distributed before Dec. 04

December 8, 2021   09:53 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has ordered Litro Gas Lanka Limited to recall all unused domestic LP gas cylinders distributed to dealers and customers before the 04th of December.

Accordingly, the unused gas cylinders containing the old polythene seal will be replaced with new cylinders, distributed under CAA guidelines and with a new seal.

Litro Gas Lanka commenced the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders on Dec. 06, conforming to the requirements of the CAA.

The new stock of LP gas cylinders can be identified by the shrink bundling film of the gas cylinder valves (the polythene seal), which will carry a red logo on a white background.

Following a discussion held with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna on Dec. 05, Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC - the two largest suppliers of LP Gas in Sri Lanka - had agreed to resume the supply of domestic LP gas, in compliance with the CAA’s guidelines.

The CAA on Dec. 04 gave its approval to release liquefied petroleum gas to the market under three conditions:

01. Not releasing previously imported LP gas stocks to the market.

02. Adding Mercaptan (also known as methanethiol) to new stocks before they are released to the market, enabling the consumers to identify any leaks by its odorant.

03. Testing one per every 100 gas cylinders during the manufacturing process, serializing and producing them to the CAA.

