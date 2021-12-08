PM commits to making Sri Lanka a global marine sustainability hub

Delivering a keynote address at the first World Ocean Summit Asia-Pacific, organized by The Economist group, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa committed to working towards making Sri Lanka a global marine sustainability hub in the region.

“As an island nation surrounded by the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka holds a great responsibility in protecting the Indian Ocean, which starts with respecting the ocean and its inhabitants,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said.

The virtual summit, taking place this week (from Dec. 6 - 10), features 100 speakers and 2000 participants from all around the world. A key theme during the discussions will focus on innovative blue-finance mechanisms and how mainstream finance can better support a sustainable blue economy.

“As research and development activities require significant amount of financial and human resources, I invite well-equipped developed countries to transfer sustainable marine technologies and knowledge to developing island nations to improve ocean health and to enhance marine biodiversity,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said. “I believe that developed countries must cooperate with developing countries in conserving our international waters, as we all share the same ocean.”

Speaking about the balance between economic development and sustainability, the Prime Minister said, “Instead of making sustainability a limiting factor of the economy, we are determined to use our green agendas to generate more economic growth. The national policy of my government is to utilize ocean resources in a sustainable manner under the concept of a blue-green economy.”