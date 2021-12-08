Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

December 8, 2021   01:17 pm

Three members of the same family including a small child have been reported dead after being hit by a train near the Rozella railway station.

Ada Derana reporter said that a man, his wife and their son died in the incident. 

The accident had taken place at around 11.55 a.m. this morning (08) near the Rozella railway station when they had collided with the ‘Udarata Menike’ train plying from Badulla to Colombo.

The bodies of the victims have reportedly been transferred to the Nawalapitiya Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

Sri Lankan leaders, politicians pay final respects to Priyantha Kumara

Sri Lankan leaders, politicians pay final respects to Priyantha Kumara