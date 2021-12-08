Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of the same family including a small child have been reported dead after being hit by a train near the Rozella railway station.

Ada Derana reporter said that a man, his wife and their son died in the incident.

The accident had taken place at around 11.55 a.m. this morning (08) near the Rozella railway station when they had collided with the ‘Udarata Menike’ train plying from Badulla to Colombo.

The bodies of the victims have reportedly been transferred to the Nawalapitiya Hospital.