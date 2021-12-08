Helicopter crashes in TN with Indian Chief of Defence Staff on board

Helicopter crashes in TN with Indian Chief of Defence Staff on board

December 8, 2021   02:16 pm

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in Coonoor area of Southern State of Tamil Nadu, today.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the mishap. 

The Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff, and several family members.

From surrounding bases, search and rescue activities were initiated.

According to the sources, on board the chopper were 14 individuals, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots.

According to the sources, local military officers arrived at the scene and were informed that two bodies had been transferred to a local hospital with 80 percent burns.Only a few bodies may be seen downhill in the accident area.Efforts are being made to recover the bodies and verify their identities.


Source: WION

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

Manusath Derana recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards