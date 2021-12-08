Writ application filed seeking criminal probes into recent LP gas incidents

Writ application filed seeking criminal probes into recent LP gas incidents

December 8, 2021   02:46 pm

A writ application has been filed before the Court of Appeal with regard to the recent liquefied petroleum gas-related incidents.

The petition was lodged by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku.

He has requested the Appeals Court to direct the Inspector-General of Police to initiate criminal investigations against Ministers Bandula Gunawardena and Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Chairman of Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Director-General of Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament