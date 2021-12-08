Writ application filed seeking criminal probes into recent LP gas incidents

A writ application has been filed before the Court of Appeal with regard to the recent liquefied petroleum gas-related incidents.

The petition was lodged by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku.

He has requested the Appeals Court to direct the Inspector-General of Police to initiate criminal investigations against Ministers Bandula Gunawardena and Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Chairman of Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Director-General of Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) on the matter.