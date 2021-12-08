Sialkot lynching: Eight more suspects arrested by Punjab Police

Eight more people have been rounded up by Punjab Police on suspicion of their involvement in the Sialkot lynching incident of a Sri Lankan national, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that eight more key suspects have been apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone calls and videos, according to ARY News.

Total 34 suspects have been arrested, who played central role in the brutal murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said, he is personally monitoring the progress in inquiry of the Sialkot tragedy. “The culprits will be punished according to the law,” he said.

Punjab police said that the accused will be produced before the anti-terrorism court today. The accused included Zakir Salman, who had desecrated the mortal remains of the lynching victim.

“Those who made video of the incident, instigate the mob or involved in the violence, have been among the arrested accused,” police said.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are monitoring the investigation into the incident.



--Agencies