Itukama Fund to provide scholarships to children who lost parents due to pandemic

A program has been launched under the ‘Itukama’ COVID-19 Health and Social Security Fund to provide educational scholarships to children below the age of 20 who have lost their parents to the pandemic.

The fund was established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 23rd. The President’s Fund contributed the initial donation of Rs. 100 million to it under the directives of the Head of State.

Accordingly, the applicants must provide:

1. Certified copy of death certificate of mother/father

2. Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate

3. Confirmation letter from the Grama Niladhari of the Grama Niladhari Division where the death occurred

4. Applications along with the principal’s confirmation letter verifying the child attends school

The applications mentioning “Educational Scholarships from the Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund” at the top left corner of the envelope and send it to the following postal or e-mail addresses:

Secretary,

Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund,

Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 01

Email it to info@itukama.lk