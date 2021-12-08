Daily COVID cases count climbs to 757

December 8, 2021   10:20 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 757 today (December 08) as 185 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 569,928.

As many as 543,467 recoveries and 14,533 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 11,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

