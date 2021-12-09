Showers or thundershowers in several provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Mannar district in the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be (10-30)kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to (35-40) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota can be slight to moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.