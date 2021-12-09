Showers or thundershowers in several provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers in several provinces including Western

December 9, 2021   07:40 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Mannar district in the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.   Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be (10-30)kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to (35-40) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota can be slight to moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards (English)

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards (English)

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase (English)

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase (English)

PM commits to making Sri Lanka a global marine sustainability hub (English)

PM commits to making Sri Lanka a global marine sustainability hub (English)

Litro ordered to recall unused gas cylinders distributed before Dec. 04 (English)

Litro ordered to recall unused gas cylinders distributed before Dec. 04 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.08

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase