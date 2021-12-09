Finance Ministry to brief the Cabinet on Yugadanavi power plant deal

The Ministry of Finance will brief the Cabinet of Ministers on the issue concerning the Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

The briefing will take place at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for next Monday.

According to reports, the Cabinet will be briefed on the agreement signed with the New Fortress Energy to transfer shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-based company.

Meanwhile, the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal have been fixed for consideration on December 16 and 17 by the Supreme Court.

The FR petitions were put forward by the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former parliamentarians of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sunil Handunnetti and Wasantha Samarasinghe and a group including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and Dr. Wasantha Bandara.

Chief Justice has appointed a five-member judge bench of the Supreme Court to hear the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal.

The bench consists of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and L.T.B. Dehideniya.