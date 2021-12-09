The Attorney General today (Dec. 09) told the Appeals Court that objections would be filed against the revision application put forward by the incarcerated attorney-at-law Hejaaz Hizbullah seeking to be released on bail.

The petition was called before the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Menaka Wijesundara and Neil Iddawela this morning.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who represented Lawyer Hizbullah, informed the bench that the Attorney General has lodged a case against his client before the Puttalam High Court under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The lawyers representing Hizbullah had sought the high court to grant bail to their client, however, the high court judge had rejected the request ruling that she has no jurisdiction to release the accused on bail pursuant to Section 15(2) of the PTA.

Accordingly, the president’s counsel requested the Appeals Court to issue an order granting bail to his client. Raising objections to the request of the petitioner, Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, asked the bench to set a date to submit the objections.

Accordingly, the Attorney General was directed to file the relevant objections before January 13. The Appeals Court bench subsequently fixed the petition for hearing on January 18.

Hejaaz Hizbullah is accused of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He was also charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.