AG to file objections to Hejaaz Hizbullahs revision application seeking bail

AG to file objections to Hejaaz Hizbullahs revision application seeking bail

December 9, 2021   12:43 pm

The Attorney General today (Dec. 09) told the Appeals Court that objections would be filed against the revision application put forward by the incarcerated attorney-at-law Hejaaz Hizbullah seeking to be released on bail.

The petition was called before the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Menaka Wijesundara and Neil Iddawela this morning.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who represented Lawyer Hizbullah, informed the bench that the Attorney General has lodged a case against his client before the Puttalam High Court under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The lawyers representing Hizbullah had sought the high court to grant bail to their client, however, the high court judge had rejected the request ruling that she has no jurisdiction to release the accused on bail pursuant to Section 15(2) of the PTA.

Accordingly, the president’s counsel requested the Appeals Court to issue an order granting bail to his client. Raising objections to the request of the petitioner, Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, asked the bench to set a date to submit the objections.

Accordingly, the Attorney General was directed to file the relevant objections before January 13. The Appeals Court bench subsequently fixed the petition for hearing on January 18.

Hejaaz Hizbullah is accused of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He was also charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Liquid fertilizer cans given to farmers in A'pura blow up...

Liquid fertilizer cans given to farmers in A'pura blow up...

Liquid fertilizer cans given to farmers in A'pura blow up...

Health officials warn more new COVID variants could emerge in the future

Health officials warn more new COVID variants could emerge in the future

Sri Lanka's total foreign reserves revealed in Parliament

Sri Lanka's total foreign reserves revealed in Parliament

SJB joins 'Orange the World'campaign to combat violence against women

SJB joins 'Orange the World'campaign to combat violence against women

Wild elephant threat to Walaswewa and Negampaha

Wild elephant threat to Walaswewa and Negampaha

Health workers in Central Province launch token strike

Health workers in Central Province launch token strike

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards (English)

'Manusath Derana' recognized at UN Volunteers Country Awards (English)

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase (English)

Trade unions to strike demanding wage increase (English)