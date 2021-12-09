Sri Lanka’s former army chief, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has expressed his condolence on the demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The SJB parliamentarian said the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat is a great loss to the region.

“The sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat is a great loss to the region! My deepest condolences on the tragic demise of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defense officials,” Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said in a Facebook post.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also expressed his condolences in a twitter message, yesterday.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat & others in the tragic helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu. I extend my condolences to the families & to all Indians on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of General #BipinRawat, Mrs Rawat & others in the tragic helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu. I extend my condolences to the families & to all Indians on behalf of the people of #SriLanka. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 8, 2021

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died on Wednesday after their helicopter crashed in Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

As the news of Rawat’s demise got confirmed, tributes started pouring in from all across the world.

The Pentagon top officials including Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby condoled the demise of India’s first CDS.

Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces said, ‘‘General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.’’

United Nations’s chief Antonio Guterres also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” on the loss, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed on Wednesday.

A chopper with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. The crash resulted in the deaths of 13 people including General Rawat and his wife.

The lone survivor, group captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, the Indian Air Force said.

-With agencies inputs