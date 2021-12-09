Wasantha Karannagoda appointed new Governor of North Western Province

Wasantha Karannagoda appointed new Governor of North Western Province

December 9, 2021   02:48 pm

Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has been appointed as the Governor of the North-Western Province, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The appointment was made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It came two days after the demise of Chairman of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka Raja Collure.

He served as the North-Western Province’s governor until he passed away at the age of 83 while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

