Coronavirus: 356 more patients discharged after recovery

December 9, 2021   04:00 pm

The Ministry of Health says 356 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 09) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 543,823.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 569,928 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 11,572 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,533.

