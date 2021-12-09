Central Bank initiates regulatory actions against errant money changers

Central Bank initiates regulatory actions against errant money changers

December 9, 2021   09:09 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says it has initiated regulatory actions against four errant Authorized Money Changers engaged in activities which are not in compliance with the directions issued by the central bank.  

In response to several complaints that certain Authorized Money Changers are engaged in activities which are not in compliance with the Directions issued under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act No. 12 of 2017 (FEA), the Central Bank said it is conducting a series of spot examinations at the places of Authorized Money Changers, thereby strengthening the monitoring and supervision of the Authorized Money Changers.

In the spot examinations conducted during the months of November and December 2021, it was revealed that the following Authorized Money Changers have not complied with the Directions issued to them under the provisions of FEA. 

Accordingly, after the Minister of Finance being informed, Notices have been issued to them to comply with the relevant Directions, within a specified time period, it said.

  1. New Natasha (Pvt) Ltd at No. 12, Super Market Complex, Wennappuwa
  2. George Michael Holdings (Pvt) Ltd at No. 157, Chilaw Road, Wennappuwa
  3. Royal Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd at No. 55, Galle Road, Colombo 06
  4. Prasanna Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd at No. 57, Galle Road, Colombo 06

In the event the errant Authorized Money Changers fail to rectify the issues communicated through the Notices, the Central Bank says it will be compelled to suspend and to revoke the permits issued to such Authorized Money Changers.

“The general public is also informed that Authorized Money Changers have no authority to transact foreign exchange at rates higher than those offered by the banks to such Money Changers,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Govt slammed over 'One Country, One Law' and withdrawal of cases against ministers

Govt slammed over 'One Country, One Law' and withdrawal of cases against ministers

Don't know whether govt will also explode in a short time - Vidura

Don't know whether govt will also explode in a short time - Vidura

Annual sports tournament of parliamentarians held today

Annual sports tournament of parliamentarians held today

Finance Minister says vehicle imports not allowed next year

Finance Minister says vehicle imports not allowed next year

SJB parliamentarians visit Litro Gas company

SJB parliamentarians visit Litro Gas company

Liquid fertilizer cans blow up amidst more reports on LP gas incidents

Liquid fertilizer cans blow up amidst more reports on LP gas incidents

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana