Third reading debate of Budget 2022 set for today

December 10, 2021   07:44 am

The vote of the third reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2022 is scheduled for today (December 10).

The Committee Stage Debate commenced on November 23 and continued for a period of 16 days, including Saturdays.

Today’s parliamentary session will accordingly kick off at 9.30 a.m. and the third reading vote will begin at 5.00 p.m.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill was tabled in Parliament on November 12 by Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and it was passed by the lawmakers on November 22 by a majority of 93 votes.

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was introduced in Parliament by the Minister of Finance on October 07.

This Appropriation Bill was published in the Gazette on September 29, 2021 for matters relating to obtaining service expenses for the financial year 2022 from the Consolidated Fund or any other suitable fund with provisions and obtaining loans within or outside Sri Lanka.

