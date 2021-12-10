Veteran film director Sunil Soma Peiris passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan film director Sunil Soma Peiris has passed away at the age of 72.

According to family sources, he had passed away at his residence.

He was a prolific director who directed the most number of films in Sri Lankan cinema with forty five commercial films in various genres to his name.

Peiris was also credited as a screenplay writer, actor and editor.

In 1985, he made his debut cinema direction with Obata Diwura Kiyannam. Then within 25 years, he made forty-five films. Out of the forty five films made by him, eight were co-directed with his son Sudesh Wasantha.

In 1986 he co-directed the film Dinuma with Ananda Wickramasinghe.

Sunil Soma was also responsible for introducing a number of actors and actresses to the Sri Lankan film industry, who are now veterans of the field themselves.

In 1997, he had entered active politics where he became a Member of the Maharagama Urban Council.