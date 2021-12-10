Closing date for university registration extended - UGC

December 10, 2021   09:16 am

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that the closing date for students to register themselves at the respective state universities has been extended until December 16, 2021.

It had been previously announced that today (Dec. 10) would be the closing date for students to register, however this has been extended by another six days. 

University registration for 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level students who have qualified for entry to state universities, had commenced on November 26.

The results of 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were released on May 04 while the minimum Z-scores required for the university admission for the academic year 2020/2021 based on those results were released on October 29. 

As many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) have qualified for university entrance. A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 for the new syllabus and 24,146 for the old syllabus – faced the exam last year.

The exam was held from October 12 to November 06 last year amidst the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

