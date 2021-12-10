Anura says Yugadanavi deal not signed with New Fortress Energy

December 10, 2021   12:54 pm

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (December 10) made a staggering revelation during the parliamentary session regarding the agreement signed for the transferring shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of Yugadanavi Power Plant - and to develop a new LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal.

According to the JVP leader, the relevant deal was not signed with the United States-based New Fortress Energy Inc. but with another company.

The lawmaker said they had been urging the government for more than a month to table this agreement in the parliament but to no avail. “Power Minister Gamini Lokuge said he would present it to the House next week, but I hadn’t seen him in the parliament ever since. As far as I know, this agreement had not been presented either to the Cabinet of Ministers or the House.”

Tabling the agreement in the parliament, MP Anura Kumara said it has been inked between the Sri Lankan government as the seller and the NFE Sri Lanka Power Holding LLC as the buyer.

The Cabinet approval was given to sign the agreement with the New Fortress Energy, however, it has been signed with NFE Sri Lanka Power Holding, a company affiliated to the New Fortress Energy, he noted.

This has completely misled the Cabinet of Ministers, he alleged.

