Sri Lanka lifts travel ban on foreigners from six African nations

Sri Lanka has lifted the travel ban imposed on foreign nationals who had been to six countries in the African content, says the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to CAA chairman, foreign arrivals with travel history to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini (Swaziland) will now be allowed entry to the island nation.

Following the detection of the highly mutated Covid-19 variant of concern ‘Omicron’ sparked serious global worries, Sri Lanka moved to impose a ban the arrival of foreign travellers who had been to the aforementioned African countries.

Accordingly, passengers with a travel history – including transit – to these nations within the past 14 days were barred from entering the island nation with effect from midnight on 28 November.