Third Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

The Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill 2022 was passed in Parliament with amendments today (December 10) by a majority of 93 votes.

Announcing the results of the division which followed the conclusion of the Committee State Debate, the Speaker said that 157 lawmakers had voted in favour while 64 voted against.

The parliament was subsequently adjourned until January 11, 2022.

The Committee Stage Debate commenced on November 23 and continued for a period of 16 days, including Saturdays.

Today’s parliamentary session kicked off at 9.30 a.m. and the third reading vote began at 5.00 p.m.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill was tabled in Parliament on November 12 by Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and it was passed by the lawmakers on November 22 by a majority of 93 votes.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was introduced in Parliament by the Finance Minister on October 07.

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

This Appropriation Bill was published in the Gazette on September 29, 2021 for matters relating to obtaining service expenses for the financial year 2022 from the Consolidated Fund or any other suitable fund with provisions and obtaining loans within or outside Sri Lanka.