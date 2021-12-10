COVID: 567 new cases and 18 deaths recorded in Sri Lanka

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 more novel coronavirus-related deaths for December 09, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,573.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 09 males and 09 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 15 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that another 567 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (Dec. 10).

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country to 571,239.

Over 12,400 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 544,200.