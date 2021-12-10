Notice for travellers aged 12 years & above arriving in Sri Lanka

Director-General of Health Services says children aged below 12 years arriving in Sri Lanka are not required to carry a negative report of a Covid-19 PCR test.

However, it is mandatory for travellers of 12 years and above to carry a negative test report of a PCR test performed 72 hours before embarking on the island, Dr. Asela Gunawardena noted in a communiqué issued today (Dec. 10).

If the travellers have a history of Covid-19 infection during the past three months, instead of a PCR test, they should arrive with a negative report of a Rapid Antigen Test conducted 48 hours prior to embarkation, he added.

They should also produce a diagnosis card or verifiable evidence or positive PCR test report or positive Rapid Antigen Test report as proof of history of illness.

In a separate communiqué, the health services chief noted that all travellers arriving in Sri Lanka via airports should mandatorily fill the Online Health Declaration Form individually and upload the relevant documents (vaccination record, pre-departure negative report of a Covid-19 test, data page of the passport, etc.) prior to boarding.

He also noted that travellers should arrive with the QR code (in mobile phone/hard copy) issued to them.

This directive will come into effect from January 01, 2022.