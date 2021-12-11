Fairly heavy rains expected in three provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.