Fairly heavy rains expected in three provinces including Western

Fairly heavy rains expected in three provinces including Western

December 11, 2021   07:25 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places