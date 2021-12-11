Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

Foreign vessel carrying large volume of heroin intercepted in southern seas

December 11, 2021   07:37 am

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a foreign fishing vessel carrying nearly 250 kilograms of heroin in the sea area off the southern coast of the island.

Six foreign individuals who were on board the vessel at the time were also taken into custody along with the contraband, the navy spokesman said.

The Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) had launched a joint operation to intercept the fishing based on intelligence information.

Accordingly, the naval personnel and PNB officers managed to seize the heroin consignment in high seas about 900 nautical miles off the southern coast.

