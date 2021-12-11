Five inmates hospitalized after clash at Badulla Prison

Five inmates hospitalized after clash at Badulla Prison

December 11, 2021   10:53 am

Five inmates have been hospitalized following a clash that ensued inside the Badulla Prison.

According to reports, the incident had taken place last evening (December 10).

An investigation has been initiated into the clash by the prison superintendent.

An argument between several inmates incarcerated over the Easter Sunday attacks and another group of inmates had resulted in the brawl, Ada Derana correspondent said.

