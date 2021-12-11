Eight-hour water cut for several areas tomorrow

The water supply for several areas will be suspended tomorrow (December 12) due to essential maintenance work of the pipeline from Malimbada Water Treatment Plant to Diyagaha water tank.

The water cut will be imposed for eight hours from 8.00 a.m. until 5.00 p.m., the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Accordingly, Diyagaha, Kekunadura, Weherahena, GandaraKottegoda, Kudawella, Dickwella and Rathmale areas will be affected by the said water cut.