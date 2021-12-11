Committee probing LPG-related incidents concludes recording evidence

The Presidential Committee appointed to look into the recent accidents linked to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has concluded recording evidence.

Accordingly, the committee’s report is expected to be handed over to the President next week, its chairman Prof. Shantha Walpolage said.

Last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed an eight-member committee to investigate the LPG-related fire accidents and explosions that have occurred at domestic, commercial and sales outlets in various parts of the country.

The committee was tasked with finding possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

The committee members, along with the police, also made inspections visits to the houses where LPG-related incidents were reported.