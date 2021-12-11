Six senior police officers receive transfers

December 11, 2021   07:04 pm

Three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and three Acting DIGs have been transferred based on service requirements.

According to the Police Headquarters, the transfers were green-lighted by the Secretary to Public Security Ministry and the Public Service Commission.

Accordingly, DIG in charge of Nuwara-Eliya Division, V. G. D. A. Karunaratne has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Crimes Division.

DIG E. M. U. V. Gunaratne has been transferred to the post of DIG in charge of Community Police and Environmental Protection Division in addition to the post of DIG in charge of the Naval and Tourism Division.

Meanwhile, DIG S. W. M. Senaratne has been transferred from the post of DIG Naval and Tourism Division to the post of DIG in charge of the Matara and Hambantota Divisions.

Further, Acting DIG in charge of the Kilinochchi District J. S. Weerasekera has received a transfer as the DIG in charge of the Ratnapura Division while Acing DIG S. P. Ranasinghe was appointed as the DIG in charge of the Nuwara-Eliya District from the Police Headquarters.

Acting DIG in charge of the Crime Division, H. Samudrajeewa was meanwhile transferred to the post of DIG in charge of the Kilinochchi District.

