COVID: 577 new cases and 22 more deaths recorded in Sri Lanka

December 11, 2021   07:37 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 more novel coronavirus-related deaths for December 10, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,595.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 15 males and 07 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that another 577 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (Dec. 11).

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country to 572,003.

Over 12,700 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 544,626.

