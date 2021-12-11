Short-term power cuts in parts of the island

Short-term power cuts in parts of the island

December 11, 2021   08:33 pm

Short-term disruptions to the electricity supply are experienced in several areas in the country, says the Ministry of Power.

According to the ministry, the situation is caused by a breakdown of the second generator at the Lakvijaya Power Station in Norochcholai.

The spokesman of the ministry, Mr. Sulakshana Jayawardena said the second generator was removed from the system for repairs due to a water leak in the boiler.

Thereby, the power supply for parts of the island will be suspended for nearly 30 minutes, he said further.

