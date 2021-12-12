Eight-hour water cut in several areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that an 08-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. today (12).

Accordingly, the water supply to Diyaganga, Veherahena, Gandara, Kottagoda, Kudawella, Dickwella and Rathmale areas will be interrupted during this period.

The Water Board said the interruption is due to urgent repairs to the main pipeline supplying water from the Malimbada water purification plant to the Diyaganga water tank.