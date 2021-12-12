Finance Secretary and CB Governor summoned to Cabinet meeting

The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled to be held tomorrow (13) will reportedly focus more attention on the foreign exchange reserves crisis the country is currently facing.

Secretary to the Finance Ministry Mr. S.R. Attygalle and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mr Ajith Nivard Cabraal will also be summoned to the Cabinet meeting.

Tomorrow is the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers since the government’s Budget for the financial year 2022 was passed in parliament.

Meanwhile minister Bandula Gunawardena says that the agreement on the Yugadanavi power plant is also expected to be taken up for discussion tomorrow (13).