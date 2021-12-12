Worlds largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka

Worlds largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka

December 12, 2021   01:07 pm

The largest single natural corundum as a single crystal (Blue Sapphire) in the world has been found in Sri Lanka.

With a weight of around 310 kilograms (1.550,000 carats), it has been named as the “Queen of Asia”.

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority says that the gemstone had been discovered in the Batugedara area and that it belongs to the Gemological Institute and Research Private Limited. 

The “Queen of Asia” is currently located in Horana and was displayed to the media for the first time today (12).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kantar LMRB the survey partner to evaluate the most popular brands in Sri Lanka

Kantar LMRB the survey partner to evaluate the most popular brands in Sri Lanka

Kantar LMRB the survey partner to evaluate the most popular brands in Sri Lanka

Three-wheeler topples down precipice

Three-wheeler topples down precipice

Sri Lanka's fertiliser issue still remains unsolved

Sri Lanka's fertiliser issue still remains unsolved

World's largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka

World's largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 cases reported within yesterday

Covid-19 cases reported within yesterday

Sathosa to sell several consumer items at concessionary prices

Sathosa to sell several consumer items at concessionary prices

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Another breakdown at Norochcholai power plant

Another breakdown at Norochcholai power plant