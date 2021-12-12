Public urged to get vaccine booster to avoid Covid tsunami during festive season

Public urged to get vaccine booster to avoid Covid tsunami during festive season

December 12, 2021   03:26 pm

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana requests the public to receive their third dose or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling during the upcoming festive season. 

The State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals warned that if people proceed to engage in various gatherings and such without obtaining the booster dose, it could lead to a massive spike in Covid-19 cases once again. 

“There is a renewed interest among the people to get the booster vaccine. If you’re going to enjoy without getting the booster vaccine, you’ll have to prepare for a Covid tsunami by the last week of December.”

