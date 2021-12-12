One injured as three-wheeler collides with train

December 12, 2021   05:14 pm

One person has been injured and hospitalized after a three-wheeler collided with a train at a railway crossing in Thandikulam, Vavuniya.

The three-wheeler had reportedly been dragged away a small distance after coming into contact with an express train traveling from Colombo to Jaffna, this morning (12).

The driver of the three-wheeler had sustained injuries in the incident and has been admitted to hospital. 

Police said that the three-wheeler driver had attempted to pass through the railway crossing without paying any attention to the signal system, resulting in the collision. 

A major accident had been thwarted reportedly due to the train travelling at a slow speed. 

Resident of the area meanwhile say that there is an issue with the signal system at the Thandikulam railway crossing and that it lights up red even when there are no trains arriving. 

Meanwhile in a separate incident one person has died after being truck by a train near the Maha Ambalangoda railway gate last evening. 

A 38-year-old resident of Eravur, who had arrived at the Ambalangoda town to sell fish, has been identified as the victim. 

