Announcement on rollout of Covid-19 booster doses in Sri Lanka

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that a decision has been taken to administer the third dose or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 20 years.

Speaking to reporters in Anuradhapura today (12), he said that the country has reached the final phase of the vaccination programme.

He said the government has now decided to provide the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose to everyone above the age of 20 years who have received the first and second doses of any vaccine.

He said that the booster jab can be obtained by visiting the nearest vaccination center or the easiest location available to them.

The state minister said that they have decided to expedite the rollout of the booster dose due to the fact that people will be traveling much more during the festive season at the end of the year.

He urged those employed at or frequenting locations such as state institutions, apparel factories and economic centers where gather in large numbers, to obtain the booster dose as soon as possible.

Prof. Jayasumana said that 81,208 persons have been administered the booster dose within yesterday alone and that the total number has reached 1,266,000.