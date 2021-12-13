Four missing in separate drowning incidents

Four persons including two school children have been reported missing following two separate drowning incidents in Wattala and Mannar areas.

Police said that two teenage boys have been reported missing and are feared drowned while a group of children were sea bathing at the Preethipura Beach in Wattala.

The missing persons have been identified as two 15-year-old boys from Enderamulla. It is reported that they had been bathing at a location which had been designated as dangerous.

Police officers, navy personnel and residents in the area continuing search operations to locate the missing children.

Meanwhile two persons have been reported missing after falling off a boat in the Mannar Lagoon. According to reports, two youths who were part of a group on a boat tour in the lagoon had fallen overboard.

The missing youths are identified as a 21-year-old and a 27-year-old. Police and the Sri Lanka navy have launched a search operation to find them.