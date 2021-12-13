Sri Lankan vehicle importers request to govt

Sri Lankan vehicle importers request to govt

December 13, 2021   01:31 pm

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) requests the government obtain their opinions and assistance when it decided to allow the resumption of importing vehicles into the country. 

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka held a discussion on the matter in Colombo recently. 

Speaking during this, the Treasurer of the association Mr. Prasad Priyanga Manage stated that the government would one day have to allow resuming vehicle imports and that it should be done under a system. 

He urged the government to involve the association when this is done as they are individuals who have been engaging in this industry for the past 3-4 decades. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV: tipper truck collides with motorcycle

CCTV: tipper truck collides with motorcycle

CCTV: tipper truck collides with motorcycle

More incidents of LP gas-related explosions reported today

More incidents of LP gas-related explosions reported today

Vegetable prices skyrocket with no sign of easing

Vegetable prices skyrocket with no sign of easing

Farmers complain of crops turning yellow without sufficient fertiliser

Farmers complain of crops turning yellow without sufficient fertiliser

President prorogues parliament

President prorogues parliament

15-year-old dies in blast in Mutur

15-year-old dies in blast in Mutur

World's largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka (English)

World's largest natural corundum Blue Sapphire found in Sri Lanka (English)

Punjab govt decides to conduct trial of Sialkot accused in prison (English)

Punjab govt decides to conduct trial of Sialkot accused in prison (English)