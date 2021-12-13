Sri Lankan vehicle importers request to govt

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) requests the government obtain their opinions and assistance when it decided to allow the resumption of importing vehicles into the country.

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka held a discussion on the matter in Colombo recently.

Speaking during this, the Treasurer of the association Mr. Prasad Priyanga Manage stated that the government would one day have to allow resuming vehicle imports and that it should be done under a system.

He urged the government to involve the association when this is done as they are individuals who have been engaging in this industry for the past 3-4 decades.