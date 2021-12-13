Police seek public assistance to find missing children

December 13, 2021   01:57 pm

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to locate two boys – aged 10 and 12 – who have gone missing from their home at Banduragoda, Wattemulla in the Kotadeniyawa police area.

Issuing a media release, the Police Headquarters said that Kotadeniyawa Police have received a complaint regarding the sudden disappearance of the two boys, who are cousins, who have been missing since November 23. 

Police said that investigations carried out so far have failed to uncover any information regarding the whereabouts of the boys.

The following information regarding the missing boys has been released:

Name: Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Kaveesha Sandakelum

Age: 10 years

Appearance: Around 04 feet in height, with short hair and was last seen wearing a blue color t-shirt and black checkered shorts. 

 

Name: Jayasekara Mudalige Akila Dedunu

Age: 12 years 

Appearance: Around 04 feet and 10 inches in height, with short hair and was last seen wearing a blue color collard t-shirt and a red color shorts. 

 

Police request the public to provide any information regarding the two boys (picture above) using the following phone numbers:

Kotadeniyawa OIC - 071 859 1634

Kotadeniyawa Police Station - - 033 224 0050 / 033 227 2222

