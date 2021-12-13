Ambulances allowed to use expressways free of charge

The Ministry of Highways says that a Gazette notification has been issued declaring that all government and private ambulances can use the country’s expressways toll free.

Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando yesterday said that all ambulances whether they belong to state of private hospitals would be allowed to travel toll free on expressways with immediate effect.

Previously a toll was levied from every ambulance using the expressways, however following the COVID-19 outbreak they were exempted from paying the toll from May 20 until further notice.

It has now been decided to declare that the ambulances could use the expressways without paying any fees, the minister said.