COVID: Sri Lanka confirms another 27 deaths, 552 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 27 coronavirus related deaths for December 12, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 14,641.

The deaths confirmed today includes one person below the age of 30 years while 13 are between the ages 30-59.

The remaining 13 victims are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reports that another 552 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (13), increasing the tally of confirmed cases registered in the country to 573,454.

13,380 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total recoveries has risen to 545,433.