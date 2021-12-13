COVID: Sri Lanka confirms another 27 deaths, 552 new cases

COVID: Sri Lanka confirms another 27 deaths, 552 new cases

December 13, 2021   06:57 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 27 coronavirus related deaths for December 12, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 14,641.

The deaths confirmed today includes one person below the age of 30 years while 13 are between the ages 30-59.

The remaining 13 victims are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reports that another 552 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (13), increasing the tally of confirmed cases registered in the country to 573,454.

13,380 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total recoveries has risen to 545,433.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Reports of liquid fertliser cans exploding in several areas

Reports of liquid fertliser cans exploding in several areas

Reports of liquid fertliser cans exploding in several areas

Pregnant mothers to also be given vaccine booster dose

Pregnant mothers to also be given vaccine booster dose

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Two villages facing various hardships due to shoddy road

Two villages facing various hardships due to shoddy road

Politicians express views on Yugadanavi power plant deal

Politicians express views on Yugadanavi power plant deal

Sri Lankans over 60 years reluctant to get booster dose

Sri Lankans over 60 years reluctant to get booster dose

CCTV: tipper truck collides with motorcycle

CCTV: tipper truck collides with motorcycle

More incidents of LP gas-related explosions reported today

More incidents of LP gas-related explosions reported today