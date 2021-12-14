Booster dose rollout for over-20s in Colombo city

Booster dose rollout for over-20s in Colombo city

December 14, 2021   12:36 am

Persons over the age of 20 years in the city of Colombo can receive their booster dose of the COVID vaccine from the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Office in their area, according to the Regional Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Dr. Dinuka Guruge.

She stated that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered as the booster dose or third dose and that all MOH offices in Colombo will also be open for walk-ins.

Dr. Guruge stated that persons over the age of 20 years who are living or working in Colombo and have received their second dose of the vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna) over 03 months ago, are eligible to get the booster dose at the MOH office in their area.

She stated that those who have been infected with Covid-19 after receiving their second dose of the vaccine are requested to get the booster dose after 06 months since the day of infection. 

In a twitter message, the Regional Epidemiologist of the CMC said that there are enough vaccines for everyone and urged those who are eligible to get their booster dose without delay. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police seek public assistance to find missing children (English)

Police seek public assistance to find missing children (English)

Police seek public assistance to find missing children (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly urged to get booster dose without fearing side effects (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly urged to get booster dose without fearing side effects (English)

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks (English)

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks (English)

Certain anti-Sri Lanka parties attempting to tarnish the peace - Defence Secretary (English)

Certain anti-Sri Lanka parties attempting to tarnish the peace - Defence Secretary (English)

Husband of woman who died in gas incident to take legal action

Husband of woman who died in gas incident to take legal action

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.13

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks

President issues gazette to prorogue Parliament

President issues gazette to prorogue Parliament