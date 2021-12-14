Booster dose rollout for over-20s in Colombo city

Persons over the age of 20 years in the city of Colombo can receive their booster dose of the COVID vaccine from the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Office in their area, according to the Regional Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Dr. Dinuka Guruge.

She stated that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered as the booster dose or third dose and that all MOH offices in Colombo will also be open for walk-ins.

Dr. Guruge stated that persons over the age of 20 years who are living or working in Colombo and have received their second dose of the vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna) over 03 months ago, are eligible to get the booster dose at the MOH office in their area.

She stated that those who have been infected with Covid-19 after receiving their second dose of the vaccine are requested to get the booster dose after 06 months since the day of infection.

In a twitter message, the Regional Epidemiologist of the CMC said that there are enough vaccines for everyone and urged those who are eligible to get their booster dose without delay.