New chairman appointed to Board of Investment

Raja Edirisooriya has been appointed as the new chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

The appointment came two weeks after the BOI chairman along with several other top officials including the members of the Board of Directors and the Director-General tendered their resignations.

It was later reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had refused to accept the resignations.

However, last Friday, the former BOI chairman Sanjaya Mohottala called on the President and reiterated that he would be stepping down from his position.