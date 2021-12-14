New chairman appointed to Board of Investment

New chairman appointed to Board of Investment

December 14, 2021   12:13 pm

Raja Edirisooriya has been appointed as the new chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

The appointment came two weeks after the BOI chairman along with several other top officials including the members of the Board of Directors and the Director-General tendered their resignations.

It was later reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had refused to accept the resignations.

However, last Friday, the former BOI chairman Sanjaya Mohottala called on the President and reiterated that he would be stepping down from his position.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal workers on trade union action

Postal workers on trade union action

Postal workers on trade union action

Cabinet meeting convened under patronage of Prime Minister

Cabinet meeting convened under patronage of Prime Minister

Police seek public assistance to find missing children (English)

Police seek public assistance to find missing children (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly urged to get booster dose without fearing side effects (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly urged to get booster dose without fearing side effects (English)

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks (English)

Former Army Intelligence Director makes startling revelation at court on Easter attacks (English)

Certain anti-Sri Lanka parties attempting to tarnish the peace - Defence Secretary (English)

Certain anti-Sri Lanka parties attempting to tarnish the peace - Defence Secretary (English)

Husband of woman who died in gas incident to take legal action

Husband of woman who died in gas incident to take legal action

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.13