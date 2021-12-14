Litro to brief court on possibility to display LPG composition on cylinders

The Court of Appeal has ordered Litro Gas Lanka Limited to brief the judge bench of the potential to display the composition on domestic gas cylinders by tomorrow (December 15).

A writ application filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku seeking a court order directing Litro Gas Lanka and Laugfs Gas PLC, the two largest LP gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, to recall domestic gas cylinders released to the market was taken up earlier today.

It was called before Appeals Court Judges Ruwan Fernando and Sampath Wijeratne.

During the proceedings, the judge bench asked the respondents if the composition can be displayed on gas cylinders, and if gas cylinders that are already in the market can be recalled.

President’s Counsel Harsha Amarasuriya, who appeared on behalf of Litro Gas Lanka, told the judge bench that he would brief the court on the matter tomorrow after consulting his client.

Accordingly, the writ petition was scheduled to be taken up again tomorrow.