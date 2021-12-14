Litro to brief court on possibility to display LPG composition on cylinders

Litro to brief court on possibility to display LPG composition on cylinders

December 14, 2021   04:59 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered Litro Gas Lanka Limited to brief the judge bench of the potential to display the composition on domestic gas cylinders by tomorrow (December 15).

A writ application filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku seeking a court order directing Litro Gas Lanka and Laugfs Gas PLC, the two largest LP gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, to recall domestic gas cylinders released to the market was taken up earlier today.

It was called before Appeals Court Judges Ruwan Fernando and Sampath Wijeratne.

During the proceedings, the judge bench asked the respondents if the composition can be displayed on gas cylinders, and if gas cylinders that are already in the market can be recalled.

President’s Counsel Harsha Amarasuriya, who appeared on behalf of Litro Gas Lanka, told the judge bench that he would brief the court on the matter tomorrow after consulting his client.

Accordingly, the writ petition was scheduled to be taken up again tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

CCTV: pedestrian collides with van while crossing road

CCTV: pedestrian collides with van while crossing road

Ethyl mercaptan level in latest LP gas shipment not up to standard

Ethyl mercaptan level in latest LP gas shipment not up to standard

Manusath Derana conducts another eye clinic at Galenbindunuwewa

Manusath Derana conducts another eye clinic at Galenbindunuwewa

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF

Railway and postal workers launch a strike action

Railway and postal workers launch a strike action

Health expert explains importance of COVID booster dose

Health expert explains importance of COVID booster dose

Sugar consignment unfit for consumption found in Dambulla

Sugar consignment unfit for consumption found in Dambulla