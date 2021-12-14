Opposition to offer free legal assistance to victims of LP gas-related incidents

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is ready to offer legal assistance free of charge to all those who were affected by the domestic gas-related incidents.

In a video statement, Premadasa asked people who were victimized by such incidents to submit their details to SJB’s party headquarters in order to receive legal advice to get compensated for the damages caused to them.

Speaking further, the Opposition Leader slammed the government for failing to provide a solution for the ongoing issue. The government is looking the other way when people are losing their lives from the domestic gas-related incidents, he said.

He also criticized the policy decision taken by the government to more than LKR 1.3 billion to a company that shipped substandard fertilizers to Sri Lanka.

The country has been plunged into disaster following the importation of substandard fertilizers, the Opposition Leader said, adding that government has endangered the economy of the country and the lives of the farmers.