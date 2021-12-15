New chairperson and member appointed to HRCSL

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has made two key appointments to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

Accordingly, retired Supreme Court Justice Rohini Marasinghe has been appointed as the new chairperson of this independent commission.

Meanwhile, Venerable Kalupahana Piyarathana Thero will serve as one of its members.

The appointments were announced in a tweet posted by the President’s Media Spokesperson, Kingsly Rathnayake today (December 14).